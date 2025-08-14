Taseko Mines Ltd [TGB] moved up 6.94: Why It’s Important

Taseko Mines Ltd [AMEX: TGB] closed the trading session at $3.39 on 2025-08-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.22, while the highest price level was $3.51.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 68.66 percent and weekly performance of 11.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 60.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 63.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.64M shares, TGB reached to a volume of 9693107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Taseko Mines Ltd [TGB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGB shares is $3.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGB stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Taseko Mines Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Taseko Mines Ltd stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

TGB stock trade performance evaluation

Taseko Mines Ltd [TGB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.15. With this latest performance, TGB shares dropped by -3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.19. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.15, while it was recorded at 3.19 for the last single week of trading, and 2.37 for the last 200 days.

Taseko Mines Ltd [TGB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taseko Mines Ltd [TGB] shares currently have an operating margin of 7.74% and a Gross Margin at 11.96%. Taseko Mines Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.67%.

Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Taseko Mines Ltd. ( TGB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -5.19%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -1.25%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Taseko Mines Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -1.95%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Taseko Mines Ltd’s (TGB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.48%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Taseko Mines Ltd [TGB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Taseko Mines Ltd posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taseko Mines Ltd go to 56.52%.

Taseko Mines Ltd [TGB]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 33.60% of TGB stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGB stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 10.01 million shares. TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 7.51 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.4 million in TGB stocks shares.