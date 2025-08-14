Tapestry Inc [TPR] gain 196.97% so far this year. What now?

Tapestry Inc [NYSE: TPR] jumped around 2.67 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $113.53 at the close of the session, up 2.41%.

Tapestry Inc stock is now 196.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TPR Stock saw the intraday high of $114.05 and lowest of $111.5 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 113.08, which means current price is +94.43% above from all time high which was touched on 08/13/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 6589000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tapestry Inc [TPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $115.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 12, 2025, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on TPR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.22.

How has TPR stock performed recently?

Tapestry Inc [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.23. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 11.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.72, while it was recorded at 109.98 for the last single week of trading, and 75.87 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc [TPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of 20.37% and a Gross Margin at 71.17%. Tapestry Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 12.50%.

Tapestry Inc (TPR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Tapestry Inc. ( TPR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 40.27%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 8.17%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Tapestry Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 17.19%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Tapestry Inc (TPR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Tapestry Inc’s (TPR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.75%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Tapestry Inc. (TPR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $46215.05 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.76% and a Quick Ratio of 1.22%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Tapestry Inc [TPR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tapestry Inc posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.15. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc go to 12.56%.

Insider trade positions for Tapestry Inc [TPR]

There are presently around $105.43%, or 105.87%% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30.67 million shares, BLACKROCK INC., holding 19.59 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $838.42 million in TPR stocks shares.