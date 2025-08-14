Surf Air Mobility Inc [SRFM] Revenue clocked in at $107.37 million, up 124.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Surf Air Mobility Inc [NYSE: SRFM] gained 16.47% on the last trading session, reaching $4.88 price per share at the time.

Surf Air Mobility Inc represents 36.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $164.51 million with the latest information. SRFM stock price has been found in the range of $4.54 to $5.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.18M shares, SRFM reached a trading volume of 12948473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Surf Air Mobility Inc [SRFM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRFM shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRFM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Surf Air Mobility Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $2.50 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2024, representing the official price target for Surf Air Mobility Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on SRFM stock.

Trading performance analysis for SRFM stock

Surf Air Mobility Inc [SRFM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.61. With this latest performance, SRFM shares dropped by -17.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.72 for Surf Air Mobility Inc [SRFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.11, while it was recorded at 4.27 for the last single week of trading, and 3.51 for the last 200 days.

Surf Air Mobility Inc [SRFM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Surf Air Mobility Inc [SRFM] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.78% and a Gross Margin at -3.72%. Surf Air Mobility Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.48%.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$81678.52 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.40% and a Quick Ratio of 0.40%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Surf Air Mobility Inc [SRFM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Surf Air Mobility Inc posted -0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.11. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRFM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Surf Air Mobility Inc go to 42.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Surf Air Mobility Inc [SRFM]

There are presently around $21.19%, or 27.90%% of SRFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors.