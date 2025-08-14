SES AI Corporation [SES] is 28.88% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SES AI Corporation [NYSE: SES] traded at a low on 2025-08-13, posting a -2.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.07.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5485806 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SES AI Corporation stands at 6.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.18%.

The market cap for SES stock reached $391.32 million, with 322.17 million shares outstanding and 215.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.82M shares, SES reached a trading volume of 5485806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SES AI Corporation [SES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SES shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SES stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for SES AI Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2024, representing the official price target for SES AI Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on SES stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

How has SES stock performed recently?

SES AI Corporation [SES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.90. With this latest performance, SES shares gained by 10.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1143, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1090 for SES AI Corporation [SES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0267, while it was recorded at 1.1080 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8337 for the last 200 days.

SES AI Corporation [SES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SES AI Corporation [SES] shares currently have an operating margin of -965.05% and a Gross Margin at -10.92%. SES AI Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -878.64%.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for SES AI Corporation. ( SES), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -34.37%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -30.30%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, SES AI Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -39.02%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on SES AI Corporation’s (SES) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.04%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, SES AI Corporation. (SES) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$399240.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 12.46% and a Quick Ratio of 12.45%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for SES AI Corporation [SES]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SES AI Corporation posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SES.

Insider trade positions for SES AI Corporation [SES]

There are presently around $32.31%, or 38.91%% of SES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SES stocks are: TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD with ownership of 34.68 million shares, which is approximately 10.808%. GENERAL MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC, holding 33.06 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$41.32 million in SES stocks shares; and GENERAL MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $$11.93 million in SES stock with ownership which is approximately 2.975%.