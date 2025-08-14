Seaport Research Partners slashes price target on Baker Hughes Co [BKR] – find out why.

Baker Hughes Co [NASDAQ: BKR] gained 0.80% or 0.34 points to close at $42.85 with a heavy trading volume of 5269332 shares.

It opened the trading session at $42.38, the shares rose to $42.88 and dropped to $41.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BKR points out that the company has recorded -9.04% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.50M shares, BKR reached to a volume of 5269332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baker Hughes Co [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $50.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $52 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2025, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $49, while TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on BKR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 19.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for BKR stock

Baker Hughes Co [BKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.34. With this latest performance, BKR shares gained by 9.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.11 for Baker Hughes Co [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.60, while it was recorded at 42.86 for the last single week of trading, and 41.34 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Co [BKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Co [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of 12.73% and a Gross Margin at 22.32%. Baker Hughes Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.04%.

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Baker Hughes Co. ( BKR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 18.32%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 8.09%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Baker Hughes Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 12.88%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Baker Hughes Co’s (BKR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.34%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Baker Hughes Co. (BKR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $53508.77 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.41% and a Quick Ratio of 1.00%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Baker Hughes Co [BKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baker Hughes Co posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Co go to 8.48%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Baker Hughes Co [BKR]

There are presently around $102.09%, or 102.24%% of BKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121.45 million shares, which is approximately 12.1941%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 99.86 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.51 billion in BKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.38 billion in BKR stock with ownership which is approximately 6.7848%.