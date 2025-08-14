Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] Stock trading around $36.46 per share: What’s Next?

Royalty Pharma plc [NASDAQ: RPRX] gained 1.67% on the last trading session, reaching $36.46 price per share at the time.

Royalty Pharma plc represents 432.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.87 billion with the latest information. RPRX stock price has been found in the range of $35.88 to $36.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, RPRX reached a trading volume of 5230054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPRX shares is $44.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Royalty Pharma plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Royalty Pharma plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on RPRX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPRX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.26.

Trading performance analysis for RPRX stock

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.78. With this latest performance, RPRX shares dropped by -0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.78 for Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.77, while it was recorded at 36.62 for the last single week of trading, and 31.55 for the last 200 days.

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] shares currently have an operating margin of 79.81%. Royalty Pharma plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 44.26%.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Royalty Pharma plc. ( RPRX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 15.92%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.67%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Royalty Pharma plc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.63%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Royalty Pharma plc’s (RPRX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.26%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Royalty Pharma plc. (RPRX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $10303030.3 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.26% and a Quick Ratio of 1.26%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Royalty Pharma plc posted 1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.11. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Royalty Pharma plc go to 11.59%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]

There are presently around $81.95%, or 89.79%% of RPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPRX stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 44.13 million shares, which is approximately 9.7853%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38.02 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.0 billion in RPRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$735.37 million in RPRX stock with ownership which is approximately 6.183%.