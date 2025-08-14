Roblox Corporation [RBLX] moved down -2.12: Why It’s Important

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] closed the trading session at $126.78 on 2025-08-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $123.1, while the highest price level was $130.23.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 242.46 percent and weekly performance of -5.49 percent. The stock has been moved at 91.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 64.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.75M shares, RBLX reached to a volume of 7302594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $144.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $120 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on RBLX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 248.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 93.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

RBLX stock trade performance evaluation

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.49. With this latest performance, RBLX shares gained by 12.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 5.78 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.42, while it was recorded at 129.08 for the last single week of trading, and 74.25 for the last 200 days.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.35% and a Gross Margin at 26.30%. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.67%.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Roblox Corporation. ( RBLX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -401.21%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -13.30%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Roblox Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -47.93%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Roblox Corporation’s (RBLX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 5.05%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Roblox Corporation. (RBLX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$384935.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.80% and a Quick Ratio of 0.80%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Roblox Corporation [RBLX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roblox Corporation posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 13.80%.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $83.40%, or 87.78%% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49.61 million shares, which is approximately 7.7172%. ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT INC., holding 43.94 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $1.12 billion in RBLX stock with ownership which is approximately 4.6651%.