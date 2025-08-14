Prairie Operating Co [PROP] is -70.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Prairie Operating Co [NASDAQ: PROP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -19.08% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.99%.

Over the last 12 months, PROP stock dropped by -60.48%. The one-year Prairie Operating Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.67. The average equity rating for PROP stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $119.87 million, with 45.56 million shares outstanding and 20.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, PROP stock reached a trading volume of 7577483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Prairie Operating Co [PROP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PROP shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PROP stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Prairie Operating Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 03, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Roth Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 12, 2025, representing the official price target for Prairie Operating Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on PROP stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

PROP Stock Performance Analysis:

Prairie Operating Co [PROP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.99. With this latest performance, PROP shares dropped by -28.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PROP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.88. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.60, while it was recorded at 3.24 for the last single week of trading, and 5.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Prairie Operating Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prairie Operating Co [PROP] shares currently have an operating margin of 12.04% and a Gross Margin at 60.95%. Prairie Operating Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.16%.

Prairie Operating Co (PROP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Prairie Operating Co. ( PROP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.92%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.56%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Prairie Operating Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -10.94%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Prairie Operating Co (PROP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Prairie Operating Co's (PROP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 5.90, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Prairie Operating Co. (PROP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$3734210.53 per employee. The company's liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.60 and a Quick Ratio of 0.58, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Prairie Operating Co [PROP] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 23.51% of PROP stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PROP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 0.21 million shares, which is approximately 1.7252% of outstanding shares. GELLER ADVISORS LLC, holding 0.11 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 million in PROP stocks shares.