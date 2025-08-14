Paramount Group Inc [PGRE] Stock trading around $6.88 per share: What’s Next?

Paramount Group Inc [NYSE: PGRE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.03% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.85%.

Over the last 12 months, PGRE stock rose by 39.27%. The one-year Paramount Group Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.67. The average equity rating for PGRE stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.64 billion, with 220.31 million shares outstanding and 185.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, PGRE stock reached a trading volume of 6527339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Paramount Group Inc [PGRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGRE shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGRE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Paramount Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Paramount Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on PGRE stock. On November 13, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for PGRE shares from 5 to 4.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGRE in the course of the last twelve months was 18.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.94.

PGRE Stock Performance Analysis:

Paramount Group Inc [PGRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.85. With this latest performance, PGRE shares gained by 1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.22 for Paramount Group Inc [PGRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.36, while it was recorded at 6.62 for the last single week of trading, and 5.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paramount Group Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Group Inc [PGRE] shares currently have an operating margin of 16.70% and a Gross Margin at 26.75%. Paramount Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.49%.

Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Paramount Group Inc. ( PGRE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -2.52%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.99%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Paramount Group Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -1.16%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Paramount Group Inc’s (PGRE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.22%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$247278.48 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 8.94% and a Quick Ratio of 8.94%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

PGRE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Paramount Group Inc posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGRE.

Paramount Group Inc [PGRE] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $68.04%, or 80.78%% of PGRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGRE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31.1 million shares, which is approximately 14.3184%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26.24 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$121.51 million in PGRE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$40.99 million in PGRE stock with ownership which is approximately 4.0759%.