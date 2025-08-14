Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS] is 65.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pan American Silver Corp [NYSE: PAAS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.09% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.87%.

Over the last 12 months, PAAS stock rose by 56.58%. The one-year Pan American Silver Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.92. The average equity rating for PAAS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.47 billion, with 361.78 million shares outstanding and 360.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.54M shares, PAAS stock reached a trading volume of 4920540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $36.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on February 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp stock. On January 11, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PAAS shares from 19 to 22.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAAS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.11.

PAAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.87. With this latest performance, PAAS shares gained by 6.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.58% in the past year of trading.

Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.87. With this latest performance, PAAS shares gained by 6.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.01, while it was recorded at 31.72 for the last single week of trading, and 24.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pan American Silver Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of 22.22% and a Gross Margin at 27.15%. Pan American Silver Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.76%.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Pan American Silver Corp. ( PAAS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.91%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.25%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Pan American Silver Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.12%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Pan American Silver Corp’s (PAAS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.17%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $31083.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.05% and a Quick Ratio of 2.11%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

PAAS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pan American Silver Corp posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.12. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pan American Silver Corp go to 43.30%.

Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $62.21%, or 62.25%% of PAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 37.18 million shares, which is approximately 10.245%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13.58 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$269.96 million in PAAS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$240.96 million in PAAS stock with ownership which is approximately 3.3402%.