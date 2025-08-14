Pagerduty Inc [PD] moved up 4.29: Why It’s Important

Pagerduty Inc [NYSE: PD] jumped around 0.66 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $16.06 at the close of the session, up 4.29%.

Pagerduty Inc stock is now -12.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PD Stock saw the intraday high of $16.485 and lowest of $15.5743 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.98, which means current price is +17.27% above from all time high which was touched on 01/28/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, PD reached a trading volume of 5337783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pagerduty Inc [PD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PD shares is $19.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PD stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Pagerduty Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $23 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2025, representing the official price target for Pagerduty Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on PD stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for PD in the course of the last twelve months was 13.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.96.

How has PD stock performed recently?

Pagerduty Inc [PD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, PD shares gained by 9.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.08. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.29, while it was recorded at 15.60 for the last single week of trading, and 17.31 for the last 200 days.

Pagerduty Inc [PD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pagerduty Inc [PD] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.01% and a Gross Margin at 83.17%. Pagerduty Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.75%.

Pagerduty Inc (PD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Pagerduty Inc. ( PD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -23.09%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -3.99%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Pagerduty Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -6.73%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Pagerduty Inc (PD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Pagerduty Inc’s (PD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.18%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Pagerduty Inc. (PD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$29710.14 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.96% and a Quick Ratio of 1.96%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Pagerduty Inc [PD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pagerduty Inc posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pagerduty Inc go to 15.66%.

Insider trade positions for Pagerduty Inc [PD]

There are presently around $93.81%, or 99.10% of PD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PD stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10.6 million shares, VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10.29 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $235.97 million in PD stocks shares.