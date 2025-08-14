Ovintiv Inc [OVV] stock Upgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $51

Ovintiv Inc [NYSE: OVV] traded at a low on 2025-08-13, posting a -0.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $39.5.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5156408 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ovintiv Inc stands at 3.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.00%.

The market cap for OVV stock reached $10.15 billion, with 257.00 million shares outstanding and 255.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, OVV reached a trading volume of 5156408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ovintiv Inc [OVV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OVV shares is $55.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OVV stock is a recommendation set at 1.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ovintiv Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2025, representing the official price target for Ovintiv Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $57, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on OVV stock. On January 13, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for OVV shares from 55 to 54.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for OVV in the course of the last twelve months was 6.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.43.

How has OVV stock performed recently?

Ovintiv Inc [OVV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, OVV shares dropped by -2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.47% in the past year of trading.

Ovintiv Inc [OVV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ovintiv Inc [OVV] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.73% and a Gross Margin at 29.21%. Ovintiv Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 6.58%.

Ovintiv Inc (OVV) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Ovintiv Inc. ( OVV), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 5.75%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.01%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Ovintiv Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.74%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Ovintiv Inc (OVV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Ovintiv Inc’s (OVV) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.64%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $366605.05 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.43% and a Quick Ratio of 0.43%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Ovintiv Inc [OVV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ovintiv Inc posted 1.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.68. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ovintiv Inc go to 6.79%.

Insider trade positions for Ovintiv Inc [OVV]

There are presently around $88.22%, or 88.67%% of OVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OVV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29.97 million shares, which is approximately 11.2577%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28.03 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.31 billion in OVV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$1.03 billion in OVV stock with ownership which is approximately 8.2915%.