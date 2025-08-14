Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB] Revenue clocked in at $14.36 million, down -7.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Nuvation Bio Inc [NYSE: NUVB] surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.71 during the day while it closed the day at $2.61.

Nuvation Bio Inc stock has also gained 11.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NUVB stock has inclined by 19.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.04% and lost -7.77% year-on date.

The market cap for NUVB stock reached $895.94 million, with 336.84 million shares outstanding and 228.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.06M shares, NUVB reached a trading volume of 11095209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUVB shares is $8.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUVB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citizens JMP have made an estimate for Nuvation Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $1.40 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2024, representing the official price target for Nuvation Bio Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on NUVB stock. On January 06, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for NUVB shares from 5 to 2.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

NUVB stock trade performance evaluation

Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.06. With this latest performance, NUVB shares gained by 22.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.74. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.22, while it was recorded at 2.36 for the last single week of trading, and 2.31 for the last 200 days.

Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB] shares currently have an operating margin of -1564.86% and a Gross Margin at 20.25%. Nuvation Bio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1413.43%.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Nuvation Bio Inc. ( NUVB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -64.40%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -32.67%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Nuvation Bio Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -35.84%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Nuvation Bio Inc’s (NUVB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.55%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$922272.73 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 9.39% and a Quick Ratio of 9.38%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nuvation Bio Inc posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUVB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nuvation Bio Inc go to 40.81%.

Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $65.55%, or 80.95%% of NUVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUVB stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 28.82 million shares, which is approximately 11.7767%. ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, holding 19.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$56.09 million in NUVB stocks shares; and ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $$47.41 million in NUVB stock with ownership which is approximately 6.6343%.