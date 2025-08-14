Nuburu Inc [BURU] is -91.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nuburu Inc [AMEX: BURU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.97% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -18.54%.

Over the last 12 months, BURU stock dropped by -71.54%.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.01 million, with 73.95 million shares outstanding and 73.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.91M shares, BURU stock reached a trading volume of 5332545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BURU Stock Performance Analysis:

Nuburu Inc [BURU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.54. With this latest performance, BURU shares dropped by -34.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BURU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0240, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0310 for Nuburu Inc [BURU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3135, while it was recorded at 0.2025 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3182 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nuburu Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuburu Inc [BURU] shares currently have an operating margin of -22115.71% and a Gross Margin at -2964.24%. Nuburu Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65049.77%.

Nuburu Inc (BURU) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Nuburu Inc (BURU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Nuburu Inc. (BURU) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$4762500.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.01% and a Quick Ratio of 0.01%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Nuburu Inc [BURU] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $0.98%, or 1.09%% of BURU stock, in the hands of institutional investors.