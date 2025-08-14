Northcoast lifts H&R Block Inc [HRB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

H&R Block Inc [NYSE: HRB] traded at a low on 2025-08-13, posting a -3.07 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $49.92.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6244724 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of H&R Block Inc stands at 4.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.26%.

The market cap for HRB stock reached $6.68 billion, with 133.88 million shares outstanding and 132.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, HRB reached a trading volume of 6244724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about H&R Block Inc [HRB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRB shares is $55.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for H&R Block Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barrington Research raised their target price from $21 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for H&R Block Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Northcoast analysts kept a Buy rating on HRB stock.

Price to Free Cash Flow for HRB in the course of the last twelve months was 11.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

How has HRB stock performed recently?

H&R Block Inc [HRB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.14. With this latest performance, HRB shares dropped by -9.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.33 for H&R Block Inc [HRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.39, while it was recorded at 53.27 for the last single week of trading, and 56.06 for the last 200 days.

H&R Block Inc [HRB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and H&R Block Inc [HRB] shares currently have an operating margin of 22.80% and a Gross Margin at 57.92%. H&R Block Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.00%.

H&R Block Inc (HRB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for H&R Block Inc. ( HRB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 674.73%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 18.68%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, H&R Block Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 38.70%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on H&R Block Inc’s (HRB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 22.78%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, H&R Block Inc. (HRB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $8488.86 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.90% and a Quick Ratio of 0.78%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for H&R Block Inc [HRB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, H&R Block Inc posted -1.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for H&R Block Inc go to 12.81%.

Insider trade positions for H&R Block Inc [HRB]

There are presently around $97.33%, or 98.46%% of HRB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRB stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20.93 million shares, which is approximately 14.7355%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 16.3 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$883.9 million in HRB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$797.33 million in HRB stock with ownership which is approximately 10.3518%.