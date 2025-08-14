New Era Energy & Digital Inc [NUAI] Stock trading around $0.47 per share: What’s Next?

New Era Energy & Digital Inc [NASDAQ: NUAI] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.4989 during the day while it closed the day at $0.47.

New Era Energy & Digital Inc stock has also gained 20.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NUAI stock has declined by -34.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -80.76% and lost -96.01% year-on date.

The market cap for NUAI stock reached $6.13 million, with 13.95 million shares outstanding and 5.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.55M shares, NUAI reached a trading volume of 12134344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

NUAI stock trade performance evaluation

New Era Energy & Digital Inc [NUAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.93. With this latest performance, NUAI shares dropped by -3.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0451, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0554 for New Era Energy & Digital Inc [NUAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4848, while it was recorded at 0.4176 for the last single week of trading.

New Era Energy & Digital Inc [NUAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Era Energy & Digital Inc [NUAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2555.07% and a Gross Margin at -18.18%. New Era Energy & Digital Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3114.56%.

New Era Energy & Digital Inc (NUAI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

New Era Energy & Digital Inc (NUAI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

New Era Energy & Digital Inc (NUAI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, New Era Energy & Digital Inc. (NUAI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$2267142.86 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.51% and a Quick Ratio of 0.51%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

New Era Energy & Digital Inc [NUAI]: Institutional Ownership