Needham lifts Evolent Health Inc [EVH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Evolent Health Inc [NYSE: EVH] closed the trading session at $8.97 on 2025-08-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.75, while the highest price level was $9.505.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -66.02 percent and weekly performance of -4.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, EVH reached to a volume of 8179581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVH shares is $15.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVH stock is a recommendation set at 1.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Evolent Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research dropped their target price from $36 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Evolent Health Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $16, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on EVH stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

EVH stock trade performance evaluation

Evolent Health Inc [EVH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.68. With this latest performance, EVH shares dropped by -21.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.61 for Evolent Health Inc [EVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.90, while it was recorded at 9.14 for the last single week of trading, and 10.92 for the last 200 days.

Evolent Health Inc [EVH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evolent Health Inc [EVH] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.38% and a Gross Margin at 11.50%. Evolent Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.43%.

Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Evolent Health Inc. ( EVH), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -13.38%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -5.29%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Evolent Health Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -10.39%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Evolent Health Inc’s (EVH) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.21%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$41153.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.01% and a Quick Ratio of 1.01%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Evolent Health Inc [EVH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evolent Health Inc posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.3. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evolent Health Inc go to 28.20%.

Evolent Health Inc [EVH]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $108.43%, or 110.14% of EVH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVH stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 11.17 million shares, which is approximately 9.7383% of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11.06 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $211.39 million in EVH stocks shares.