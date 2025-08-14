Momentus Inc [MNTS] Revenue clocked in at $1.92 million, down -71.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Momentus Inc [NASDAQ: MNTS] traded at a high on 2025-08-13, posting a 72.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.91.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 321585787 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Momentus Inc stands at 15.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.79%.

The market cap for MNTS stock reached $17.40 million, with 9.11 million shares outstanding and 8.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, MNTS reached a trading volume of 321585787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Momentus Inc [MNTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNTS shares is $57.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Momentus Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Momentus Inc stock.

How has MNTS stock performed recently?

Momentus Inc [MNTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 66.09. With this latest performance, MNTS shares gained by 59.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2977, while it was recorded at 1.2820 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8317 for the last 200 days.

Momentus Inc [MNTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Momentus Inc [MNTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1432.19% and a Gross Margin at -1.51%. Momentus Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1705.93%.

Momentus Inc (MNTS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Insider trade positions for Momentus Inc [MNTS]

There are presently around $5.75%, or 5.92%% of MNTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNTS stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 81769.0 shares, which is approximately 0.0352%. SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP, holding 50000.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$26785.0 in MNTS stocks shares; and SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $$18419.0 in MNTS stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0148%.