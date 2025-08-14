Mizuho slashes price target on Antero Resources Corp [AR] – find out why.

Antero Resources Corp [NYSE: AR] gained 0.09% on the last trading session, reaching $32.38 price per share at the time.

Antero Resources Corp represents 309.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.00 billion with the latest information. AR stock price has been found in the range of $32.04 to $32.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, AR reached a trading volume of 4132014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $45.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $32, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on AR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Antero Resources Corp [AR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.94. With this latest performance, AR shares dropped by -10.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.13 for Antero Resources Corp [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.80, while it was recorded at 32.60 for the last single week of trading, and 35.88 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corp [AR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corp [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of 11.46% and a Gross Margin at 16.24%. Antero Resources Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.21%.

Antero Resources Corp (AR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Antero Resources Corp. ( AR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 6.31%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.45%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Antero Resources Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.39%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Antero Resources Corp (AR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Antero Resources Corp’s (AR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.48%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Antero Resources Corp (AR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Antero Resources Corp. (AR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $732305.19 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.30% and a Quick Ratio of 0.30%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Antero Resources Corp [AR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Antero Resources Corp posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Antero Resources Corp go to 122.09%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Antero Resources Corp [AR]

There are presently around $89.46%, or 95.51%% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 43.59 million shares, which is approximately 14.0244%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29.49 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$962.16 million in AR stocks shares.