Mizuho lifts Chemours Company [CC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Chemours Company [NYSE: CC] gained 17.95% on the last trading session, reaching $14.65 price per share at the time.

Chemours Company represents 149.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.19 billion with the latest information. CC stock price has been found in the range of $12.925 to $14.725.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, CC reached a trading volume of 9158006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chemours Company [CC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CC shares is $15.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Chemours Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Chemours Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $30, while UBS kept a Buy rating on CC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35.

Chemours Company [CC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.08. With this latest performance, CC shares gained by 11.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.21. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.34, while it was recorded at 12.62 for the last single week of trading, and 15.07 for the last 200 days.

Chemours Company [CC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chemours Company [CC] shares currently have an operating margin of 6.84% and a Gross Margin at 18.32%. Chemours Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.15%.

Chemours Company (CC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Chemours Company. ( CC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -87.50%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -5.70%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Chemours Company’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -9.24%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Chemours Company (CC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Chemours Company’s (CC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 18.59%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Chemours Company. (CC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$70000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.68% and a Quick Ratio of 0.83%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Chemours Company [CC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chemours Company posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.12. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chemours Company go to 28.68%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Chemours Company [CC]

There are presently around $101.32 million, or 101.79% of CC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17.52 million shares, which is approximately 11.73% of the company's stock. BLACKROCK INC., holding 16.26 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $238.01 million in CC stocks shares.