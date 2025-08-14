Market cap of Samsara Inc [IOT] reaches 18.79B – now what?

Samsara Inc [NYSE: IOT] jumped around 0.31 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $33.0 at the close of the session, up 0.95%.

Samsara Inc stock is now -13.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IOT Stock saw the intraday high of $33.09 and lowest of $32.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.90, which means current price is +5.10% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.54M shares, IOT reached a trading volume of 6846382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Samsara Inc [IOT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOT shares is $47.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Samsara Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Samsara Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on IOT stock. On March 07, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for IOT shares from 57 to 48.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for IOT in the course of the last twelve months was 135.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.31.

How has IOT stock performed recently?

Samsara Inc [IOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.25. With this latest performance, IOT shares dropped by -12.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.54 for Samsara Inc [IOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.91, while it was recorded at 33.30 for the last single week of trading, and 44.21 for the last 200 days.

Samsara Inc [IOT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Samsara Inc [IOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.41% and a Gross Margin at 76.57%. Samsara Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.04%.

Samsara Inc (IOT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Samsara Inc. ( IOT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -11.77%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -6.32%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Samsara Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -10.10%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Samsara Inc (IOT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Samsara Inc’s (IOT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.07%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Samsara Inc (IOT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Samsara Inc. (IOT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$34497.14 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.36% and a Quick Ratio of 1.31%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Samsara Inc [IOT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Samsara Inc posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Samsara Inc go to 35.64%.

Insider trade positions for Samsara Inc [IOT]

There are presently around $96.36%, or 100.80%% of IOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IOT stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 27.43 million shares, which is approximately 4.9526%. GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 26.3 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$886.21 million in IOT stocks shares; and GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$647.41 million in IOT stock with ownership which is approximately 3.4682%.