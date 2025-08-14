Market cap of ReShape Lifesciences Inc [RSLS] reaches 7.63M – now what?

ReShape Lifesciences Inc [NASDAQ: RSLS] price surged by 57.64 percent to reach at $1.17.

A sum of 43542810 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.57M shares. ReShape Lifesciences Inc shares reached a high of $4.05 and dropped to a low of $2.04 until finishing in the latest session at $3.2.

The one-year RSLS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.78. The average equity rating for RSLS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ReShape Lifesciences Inc [RSLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RSLS shares is $1450.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RSLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

RSLS Stock Performance Analysis:

ReShape Lifesciences Inc [RSLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.03. With this latest performance, RSLS shares gained by 19.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.52 for ReShape Lifesciences Inc [RSLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.77, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading, and 51.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ReShape Lifesciences Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReShape Lifesciences Inc [RSLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.75% and a Gross Margin at 63.74%. ReShape Lifesciences Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.26%.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc (RSLS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. ( RSLS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -120.16%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -47.07%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, ReShape Lifesciences Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -278.38%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc (RSLS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on ReShape Lifesciences Inc’s (RSLS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.11%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$192222.22 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.53% and a Quick Ratio of 0.91%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc [RSLS] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $1.13%, or 1.26%% of RSLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors.