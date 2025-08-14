Market cap of LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB] reaches 17.02B – now what?

LyondellBasell Industries NV [NYSE: LYB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.29% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.82%.

Over the last 12 months, LYB stock dropped by -28.73%. The one-year LyondellBasell Industries NV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.4. The average equity rating for LYB stock is currently 2.71, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.02 billion, with 321.63 million shares outstanding and 256.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, LYB stock reached a trading volume of 5082304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYB shares is $60.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYB stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for LyondellBasell Industries NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2025, representing the official price target for LyondellBasell Industries NV stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while UBS analysts kept a Sell rating on LYB stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYB in the course of the last twelve months was 37.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

LYB Stock Performance Analysis:

LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.82. With this latest performance, LYB shares dropped by -15.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.40 for LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.96, while it was recorded at 50.15 for the last single week of trading, and 68.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LyondellBasell Industries NV Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB] shares currently have an operating margin of 4.21% and a Gross Margin at 9.35%. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 0.71%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for LyondellBasell Industries NV. ( LYB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 1.08%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.38%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.02%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on LyondellBasell Industries NV’s (LYB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.11%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, LyondellBasell Industries NV. (LYB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $12500.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.77% and a Quick Ratio of 1.04%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

LYB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LyondellBasell Industries NV posted 1.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.08. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LyondellBasell Industries NV go to -3.60%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $73.66%, or 92.64%% of LYB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31.46 million shares, which is approximately 9.65%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 22.95 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.19 billion in LYB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.55 billion in LYB stock with ownership which is approximately 4.9567%.