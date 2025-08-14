Market cap of Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR] reaches 1.87B – now what?

Intuitive Machines Inc [NASDAQ: LUNR] traded at a high on 2025-08-13, posting a 0.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.49.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4336881 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Intuitive Machines Inc stands at 7.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.05%.

The market cap for LUNR stock reached $1.87 billion, with 117.66 million shares outstanding and 106.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.83M shares, LUNR reached a trading volume of 4336881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUNR shares is $14.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Intuitive Machines Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2025, representing the official price target for Intuitive Machines Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on LUNR stock.

How has LUNR stock performed recently?

Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, LUNR shares dropped by -5.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.11. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.06, while it was recorded at 10.19 for the last single week of trading, and 12.38 for the last 200 days.

Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.90% and a Gross Margin at -1.22%. Intuitive Machines Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -106.98%.

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$555770.11 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.67% and a Quick Ratio of 3.67%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intuitive Machines Inc posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.26. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUNR.

Insider trade positions for Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]

There are presently around $53.91%, or 58.16%% of LUNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2.83 million shares, which is approximately 5.1346%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 2.46 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$8.13 million in LUNR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$5.98 million in LUNR stock with ownership which is approximately 3.2875%.