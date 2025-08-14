Market cap of Interactive Brokers Group Inc [IBKR] reaches 28.27B – now what?

Interactive Brokers Group Inc [NASDAQ: IBKR] closed the trading session at $63.49 on 2025-08-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $62.03, while the highest price level was $67.865.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 117.90 percent and weekly performance of -0.52 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.18M shares, IBKR reached to a volume of 9330397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Interactive Brokers Group Inc [IBKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBKR shares is $68.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Interactive Brokers Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $128 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Interactive Brokers Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $88 to $102, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on IBKR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 194.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBKR in the course of the last twelve months was 0.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc [IBKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, IBKR shares gained by 6.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.75% in the past year of trading.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc [IBKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, IBKR shares gained by 6.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.34, while it was recorded at 65.49 for the last single week of trading, and 49.54 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Interactive Brokers Group Inc [IBKR] shares currently have an operating margin of 84.11% and a Gross Margin at 94.25%. Interactive Brokers Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8.59%.

According to recent financial data for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. ( IBKR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 19.15%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.53%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Interactive Brokers Group Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 16.99%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Interactive Brokers Group Inc’s (IBKR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 4.43%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $279519.68 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.04% and a Quick Ratio of 1.04%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Interactive Brokers Group Inc posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Interactive Brokers Group Inc go to 10.18%.

There are presently around $86.03%, or 88.54%% of IBKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9.92 million shares, BLACKROCK INC., holding 9.3 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in IBKR stocks shares.