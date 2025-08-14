Market cap of Inter & Co Inc [INTR] reaches 3.60B – now what?

Inter & Co Inc [NASDAQ: INTR] traded at a low on 2025-08-13, posting a -0.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.18.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11856411 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Inter & Co Inc stands at 3.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.52%.

The market cap for INTR stock reached $3.60 billion, with 323.00 million shares outstanding and 241.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, INTR reached a trading volume of 11856411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inter & Co Inc [INTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTR shares is $8.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Inter & Co Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2024, representing the official price target for Inter & Co Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.75.

How has INTR stock performed recently?

Inter & Co Inc [INTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.65. With this latest performance, INTR shares gained by 16.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.65. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.11, while it was recorded at 7.93 for the last single week of trading, and 5.96 for the last 200 days.

Inter & Co Inc [INTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inter & Co Inc [INTR] shares currently have an operating margin of 11.72%. Inter & Co Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.17%.

Inter & Co Inc (INTR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Inter & Co Inc. ( INTR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 12.12%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.42%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Inter & Co Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.73%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Inter & Co Inc (INTR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Inter & Co Inc’s (INTR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.79%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings analysis for Inter & Co Inc [INTR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inter & Co Inc posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inter & Co Inc go to 34.81%.

Insider trade positions for Inter & Co Inc [INTR]

There are presently around 31.33% of INTR stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTR stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. with ownership of 64.51 million shares. SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 4.99 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.71 million in INTR stocks shares.