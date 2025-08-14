Market cap of Intensity Therapeutics Inc [INTS] reaches 13.65M – now what?

Intensity Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: INTS] traded at a low on 2025-08-13, posting a -1.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.29.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5198027 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Intensity Therapeutics Inc stands at 13.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.97%.

The market cap for INTS stock reached $13.65 million, with 26.17 million shares outstanding and 25.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, INTS reached a trading volume of 5198027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intensity Therapeutics Inc [INTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTS shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has INTS stock performed recently?

Intensity Therapeutics Inc [INTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.34. With this latest performance, INTS shares dropped by -12.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3296, while it was recorded at 0.2751 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6011 for the last 200 days.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Intensity Therapeutics Inc. ( INTS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -334.12%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -191.80%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Intensity Therapeutics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -551.91%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Intensity Therapeutics Inc’s (INTS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.06%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Intensity Therapeutics Inc. (INTS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$786250.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.40% and a Quick Ratio of 1.40%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Intensity Therapeutics Inc [INTS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intensity Therapeutics Inc posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intensity Therapeutics Inc go to 29.50%.

Insider trade positions for Intensity Therapeutics Inc [INTS]

There are presently around $5.54%, or 6.39%% of INTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTS stocks are: SAPIENT CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 1.01 million shares, which is approximately 7.3712%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 0.2 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.0 million in INTS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$0.77 million in INTS stock with ownership which is approximately 1.1488%.