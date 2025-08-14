Market cap of Bolt Projects Holdings Inc [BSLK] reaches 29.49M – now what?

Bolt Projects Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: BSLK] traded at a high on 2025-08-13, posting a 556.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.32.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 262574518 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bolt Projects Holdings Inc stands at 94.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 32.68%.

The market cap for BSLK stock reached $29.49 million, with 2.06 million shares outstanding and 1.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, BSLK reached a trading volume of 262574518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has BSLK stock performed recently?

Bolt Projects Holdings Inc [BSLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 468.25. With this latest performance, BSLK shares gained by 530.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 126.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.14 for Bolt Projects Holdings Inc [BSLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.78, while it was recorded at 4.64 for the last single week of trading, and 5.97 for the last 200 days.

Bolt Projects Holdings Inc [BSLK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bolt Projects Holdings Inc [BSLK] shares currently have an operating margin of -1333.27% and a Gross Margin at 1.44%. Bolt Projects Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -375.64%.

Bolt Projects Holdings Inc (BSLK) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Bolt Projects Holdings Inc (BSLK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Bolt Projects Holdings Inc. (BSLK) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$473181.82 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.37% and a Quick Ratio of 0.33%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for Bolt Projects Holdings Inc [BSLK]

There are presently around $30.86%, or 34.87%% of BSLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors.