Market cap of AtlasClear Holdings Inc [ATCH] reaches 2.96M – now what?

AtlasClear Holdings Inc [AMEX: ATCH] price surged by 10.02 percent to reach at $0.02.

A sum of 7615455 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.72M shares. AtlasClear Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $0.1985 and dropped to a low of $0.17 until finishing in the latest session at $0.19.

The one-year ATCH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.98. The average equity rating for ATCH stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATCH shares is $900.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATCH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

AtlasClear Holdings Inc [ATCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.08. With this latest performance, ATCH shares dropped by -4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AtlasClear Holdings Inc [ATCH] shares currently have an operating margin of -381.05% and a Gross Margin at -11.90%. AtlasClear Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3001.14%.

There are presently around 3% of ATCH stock in the hands of institutional investors.