Market Analysts see UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR [TIGR] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: TIGR] closed the trading session at $10.41 on 2025-08-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.38, while the highest price level was $10.9.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 186.78 percent and weekly performance of 6.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 39.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.30M shares, TIGR reached to a volume of 5511571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIGR shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2025, representing the official price target for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.17.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR [TIGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.44. With this latest performance, TIGR shares gained by 1.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.56 for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR [TIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.53, while it was recorded at 10.13 for the last single week of trading, and 7.90 for the last 200 days.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR [TIGR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR [TIGR] shares currently have an operating margin of 38.29% and a Gross Margin at 93.95%. UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 18.11%.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR. ( TIGR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 13.18%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.39%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.12%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s (TIGR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.25%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR. (TIGR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $66068.73 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.12% and a Quick Ratio of 1.12%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR [TIGR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TIGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR go to 17.49%.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR [TIGR]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $38.87%, or 46.81%% of TIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIGR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1.98 million shares, which is approximately 1.1477%. D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 1.5 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$6.32 million in TIGR stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $$6.19 million in TIGR stock with ownership which is approximately 0.8519%.