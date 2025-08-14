Market Analysts see Tractor Supply Co [TSCO] gaining to $70. Time to buy?

Tractor Supply Co [NASDAQ: TSCO] gained 0.73% on the last trading session, reaching $59.73 price per share at the time.

Tractor Supply Co represents 529.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.65 billion with the latest information. TSCO stock price has been found in the range of $59.06 to $59.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.89M shares, TSCO reached a trading volume of 5140685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSCO shares is $63.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Tractor Supply Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2025, representing the official price target for Tractor Supply Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $67 to $60, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on TSCO stock. On January 06, 2025, analysts increased their price target for TSCO shares from 54 to 60.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 38.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.16.

Tractor Supply Co [TSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, TSCO shares gained by 6.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.48 for Tractor Supply Co [TSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.49, while it was recorded at 59.57 for the last single week of trading, and 54.26 for the last 200 days.

Tractor Supply Co [TSCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tractor Supply Co [TSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of 9.70% and a Gross Margin at 33.27%. Tractor Supply Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 7.18%.

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Tractor Supply Co. ( TSCO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 45.34%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 10.69%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Tractor Supply Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 14.24%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Tractor Supply Co’s (TSCO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.23%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $20961.54 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.28% and a Quick Ratio of 0.16%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Tractor Supply Co [TSCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tractor Supply Co posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tractor Supply Co go to 8.16%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tractor Supply Co [TSCO]

There are presently around $99.67%, or 99.92%% of TSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12.91 million shares, which is approximately 2.3967%. MORGAN STANLEY, holding 1.99 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$536.44 million in TSCO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $$2.54 billion in TSCO stock with ownership which is approximately 1.7492%.