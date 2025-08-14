Market Analysts see Sapiens International Corp NV [SPNS] falling to $28. Time to buy?

Sapiens International Corp NV [NASDAQ: SPNS] price surged by 44.27 percent to reach at $13.06.

A sum of 19314771 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 192.25K shares. Sapiens International Corp NV shares reached a high of $42.68 and dropped to a low of $42.42 until finishing in the latest session at $42.56.

The one-year SPNS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.26. The average equity rating for SPNS stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sapiens International Corp NV [SPNS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPNS shares is $37.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPNS stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Sapiens International Corp NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Sapiens International Corp NV stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on SPNS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPNS in the course of the last twelve months was 29.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.68.

SPNS Stock Performance Analysis:

Sapiens International Corp NV [SPNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.51. With this latest performance, SPNS shares gained by 43.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.25, while it was recorded at 30.77 for the last single week of trading, and 28.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sapiens International Corp NV Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sapiens International Corp NV [SPNS] shares currently have an operating margin of 15.85% and a Gross Margin at 45.08%. Sapiens International Corp NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 12.45%.

Sapiens International Corp NV (SPNS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Sapiens International Corp NV. ( SPNS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 14.27%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 9.72%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Sapiens International Corp NV’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 13.23%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Sapiens International Corp NV (SPNS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Sapiens International Corp NV’s (SPNS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.09%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sapiens International Corp NV. (SPNS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $14096.91 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.37% and a Quick Ratio of 1.68%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

SPNS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sapiens International Corp NV posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sapiens International Corp NV go to 4.32%.

Sapiens International Corp NV [SPNS] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $37.79%, or 68.78%% of SPNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPNS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1.63 million shares, which is approximately 2.9269%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1.36 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.28 million in SPNS stocks shares.