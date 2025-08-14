Market Analysts see Philip Morris International Inc [PM] gaining to $220. Time to buy?

Philip Morris International Inc [NYSE: PM] plunged by -$2.72 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $168.32 during the day while it closed the day at $165.88.

Philip Morris International Inc stock has also loss -0.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PM stock has inclined by 1.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.10% and gained 42.99% year-on date.

The market cap for PM stock reached $258.21 billion, with 1.56 billion shares outstanding and 1.55 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.67M shares, PM reached a trading volume of 4755292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Philip Morris International Inc [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $191.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2025, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on PM stock.

Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 28.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.45.

PM stock trade performance evaluation

Philip Morris International Inc [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -8.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.83% in the past year of trading.

Philip Morris International Inc [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -8.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Philip Morris International Inc [PM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of 34.56% and a Gross Margin at 63.81%. Philip Morris International Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 21.10%.

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $98796.63 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.83% and a Quick Ratio of 0.45%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Philip Morris International Inc [PM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Philip Morris International Inc posted 1.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.09. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc go to 11.84%.

Philip Morris International Inc [PM]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $82.96%, or 83.09%% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 137.2 million shares, which is approximately 8.8232%. CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 115.57 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$11.71 billion in PM stocks shares;