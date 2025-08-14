Market Analysts see Lowe’s Cos., Inc [LOW] gaining to $266. Time to buy?

Lowe’s Cos., Inc [NYSE: LOW] closed the trading session at $256.33 on 2025-08-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $246.73, while the highest price level was $258.5.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.69 percent and weekly performance of 7.57 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, LOW reached to a volume of 6029155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lowe’s Cos., Inc [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $263.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Lowe’s Cos., Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $275 to $305. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Cos., Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $323, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on LOW stock. On October 09, 2024, analysts increased their price target for LOW shares from 250 to 300.

Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 21.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.19.

LOW stock trade performance evaluation

Lowe’s Cos., Inc [LOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.57. With this latest performance, LOW shares gained by 19.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 225.94, while it was recorded at 244.15 for the last single week of trading, and 240.56 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc [LOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Cos., Inc [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of 12.17% and a Gross Margin at 31.27%. Lowe’s Cos., Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8.20%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (LOW) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $25296.3 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.01% and a Quick Ratio of 0.19%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lowe’s Cos., Inc [LOW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lowe’s Cos., Inc posted 4.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.1. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Cos., Inc go to 6.73%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc [LOW]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $78.53%, or 78.63%% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53.95 million shares, which is approximately 9.4479%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 38.43 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.47 billion in LOW stocks shares.