Market Analysts see Invesco Ltd [IVZ] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Invesco Ltd [NYSE: IVZ] closed the trading session at $21.52 on 2025-08-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.03, while the highest price level was $21.55.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.17 percent and weekly performance of 1.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 37.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.20M shares, IVZ reached to a volume of 4976760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Invesco Ltd [IVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $23.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2025, representing the official price target for Invesco Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $13, while TD Cowen kept a Hold rating on IVZ stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 7.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

IVZ stock trade performance evaluation

Invesco Ltd [IVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.99. With this latest performance, IVZ shares gained by 28.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.56 for Invesco Ltd [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.72, while it was recorded at 20.86 for the last single week of trading, and 16.77 for the last 200 days.

Invesco Ltd [IVZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invesco Ltd [IVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of 15.32% and a Gross Margin at 64.20%. Invesco Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 6.86%.

Invesco Ltd (IVZ) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Invesco Ltd. ( IVZ), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 5.74%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.93%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Invesco Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.88%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Invesco Ltd (IVZ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Invesco Ltd’s (IVZ) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.62%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Invesco Ltd (IVZ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $49706.16 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.04% and a Quick Ratio of 1.04%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Invesco Ltd [IVZ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invesco Ltd posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd go to 14.68%.

Invesco Ltd [IVZ]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $94.90%, or 95.57%% of IVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54.21 million shares, which is approximately 11.9011%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49.88 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$746.18 million in IVZ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$407.27 million in IVZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.9767%.