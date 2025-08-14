Market Analysts see Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [NYSE: HPP] gained 5.22% or 0.13 points to close at $2.62 with a heavy trading volume of 6359863 shares.

It opened the trading session at $2.5, the shares rose to $2.63 and dropped to $2.495, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HPP points out that the company has recorded -14.66% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.10M shares, HPP reached to a volume of 6359863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $3.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $4 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.70, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on HPP stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPP in the course of the last twelve months was 14.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.22.

Trading performance analysis for HPP stock

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.60. With this latest performance, HPP shares dropped by -5.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.21. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.59, while it was recorded at 2.53 for the last single week of trading, and 2.88 for the last 200 days.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.11% and a Gross Margin at -2.15%. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.93%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. ( HPP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -12.35%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -4.88%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -5.88%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s (HPP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.23%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$571310.81 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.22% and a Quick Ratio of 1.22%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc go to 41.94%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP]

There are presently around $83.70%, or 85.03%% of HPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27.23 million shares, which is approximately 19.2859%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21.04 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$101.22 million in HPP stocks shares.