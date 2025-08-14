Market Analysts see Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

Capri Holdings Ltd [NYSE: CPRI] gained 12.28% or 2.41 points to close at $22.03 with a heavy trading volume of 6825455 shares.

It opened the trading session at $21.09, the shares rose to $22.18 and dropped to $20.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CPRI points out that the company has recorded -0.09% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, CPRI reached to a volume of 6825455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRI shares is $22.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Capri Holdings Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $20 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Capri Holdings Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $20, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on CPRI stock. On April 11, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for CPRI shares from 23 to 17.

Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRI in the course of the last twelve months was 28.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.61.

Trading performance analysis for CPRI stock

Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.71. With this latest performance, CPRI shares gained by 17.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.06 for Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.46, while it was recorded at 20.31 for the last single week of trading, and 19.82 for the last 200 days.

Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI] shares currently have an operating margin of 1.85% and a Gross Margin at 59.11%. Capri Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.73%.

Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Capri Holdings Ltd. ( CPRI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -142.38%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -18.40%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Capri Holdings Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -45.68%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Capri Holdings Ltd. (CPRI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$78521.13 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.17% and a Quick Ratio of 0.61%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capri Holdings Ltd posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRI.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI]

There are presently around $100.32%, or 102.80%% of CPRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11.53 million shares, which is approximately 9.8199%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 10.0 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$330.77 million in CPRI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$121.91 million in CPRI stock with ownership which is approximately 3.138%.