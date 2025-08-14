Market Analysts see Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

Applied Optoelectronics Inc [NASDAQ: AAOI] surged by $0.23 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $24.3 during the day while it closed the day at $23.02.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc stock has also loss -0.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AAOI stock has inclined by 13.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.34% and gained 197.42% year-on date.

The market cap for AAOI stock reached $1.44 billion, with 61.89 million shares outstanding and 57.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, AAOI reached a trading volume of 4926311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAOI shares is $28.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAOI stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Applied Optoelectronics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Applied Optoelectronics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on AAOI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

AAOI stock trade performance evaluation

Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, AAOI shares dropped by -21.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.23 for Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.41, while it was recorded at 22.12 for the last single week of trading, and 23.71 for the last 200 days.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.02% and a Gross Margin at 28.72%. Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.29%.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. ( AAOI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -50.93%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -27.20%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -26.85%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s (AAOI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.50%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$47059.53 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.11% and a Quick Ratio of 1.47%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied Optoelectronics Inc posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAOI.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $61.93%, or 65.12%% of AAOI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAOI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3.01 million shares, which is approximately 7.6532%. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 2.16 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$17.88 million in AAOI stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $$17.86 million in AAOI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.4744%.