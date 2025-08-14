Maplebear Inc [CART] Stock trading around $45.11 per share: What’s Next?

Maplebear Inc [NASDAQ: CART] loss -11.51% or -5.87 points to close at $45.11 with a heavy trading volume of 17260501 shares.

It opened the trading session at $46.88, the shares rose to $46.89 and dropped to $44.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CART points out that the company has recorded -9.22% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, CART reached to a volume of 17260501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CART shares is $60.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CART stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Maplebear Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBN Securities raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Maplebear Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on CART stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for CART in the course of the last twelve months was 15.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.32.

Trading performance analysis for CART stock

Maplebear Inc [CART] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.47. With this latest performance, CART shares dropped by -7.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CART stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.77 for Maplebear Inc [CART]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.92, while it was recorded at 49.69 for the last single week of trading, and 44.56 for the last 200 days.

Maplebear Inc [CART]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maplebear Inc [CART] shares currently have an operating margin of 16.27% and a Gross Margin at 74.28%. Maplebear Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.65%.

Maplebear Inc (CART) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Maplebear Inc. ( CART), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 14.54%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 11.54%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Maplebear Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 13.73%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Maplebear Inc (CART) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Maplebear Inc’s (CART) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Maplebear Inc. (CART) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $148238.9 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.32% and a Quick Ratio of 3.32%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Maplebear Inc [CART]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Maplebear Inc posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.18. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CART. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Maplebear Inc go to 18.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Maplebear Inc [CART]

There are presently around 85.61% of CART stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CART stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 41.91 million shares, which is approximately 15.7831%. D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., holding 28.91 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $929.2 million in CART stocks shares; and D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., currently with $354.28 million in CART stock with ownership which is approximately 4.1512%.