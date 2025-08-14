Manulife Financial Corp [MFC] gain 21.53% so far this year. What now?

Manulife Financial Corp [NYSE: MFC] closed the trading session at $30.48 on 2025-08-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.235, while the highest price level was $30.59.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.53 percent and weekly performance of -2.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, MFC reached to a volume of 5345938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Manulife Financial Corp [MFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFC shares is $34.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Manulife Financial Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Manulife Financial Corp stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.56.

MFC stock trade performance evaluation

Manulife Financial Corp [MFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, MFC shares gained by 0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.55 for Manulife Financial Corp [MFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.13, while it was recorded at 30.14 for the last single week of trading, and 30.74 for the last 200 days.

Manulife Financial Corp [MFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manulife Financial Corp [MFC] shares currently have an operating margin of 16.67%. Manulife Financial Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.85%.

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Manulife Financial Corp. ( MFC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.57%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.60%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Manulife Financial Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.58%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Manulife Financial Corp’s (MFC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.27%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Manulife Financial Corp [MFC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Manulife Financial Corp posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manulife Financial Corp go to 8.04%.

Manulife Financial Corp [MFC]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $56.88%, or 56.89%% of MFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MFC stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 160.69 million shares, which is approximately 8.9623%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73.26 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.95 billion in MFC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$1.41 billion in MFC stock with ownership which is approximately 2.9596%.