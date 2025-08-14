Longeveron Inc [LGVN] fell -65.60% so far this year. What now?

Longeveron Inc [NASDAQ: LGVN] closed the trading session at $0.86 on 2025-08-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.69, while the highest price level was $0.94.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -65.60 percent and weekly performance of -42.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -41.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -40.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 542.56K shares, LGVN reached to a volume of 19147630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LGVN shares is $8.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LGVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Longeveron Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2024.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

LGVN stock trade performance evaluation

Longeveron Inc [LGVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.47. With this latest performance, LGVN shares dropped by -41.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1755, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1500 for Longeveron Inc [LGVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3601, while it was recorded at 0.8367 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6058 for the last 200 days.

Longeveron Inc [LGVN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Longeveron Inc [LGVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -791.51% and a Gross Margin at 31.69%. Longeveron Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1149.39%.

Longeveron Inc (LGVN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Longeveron Inc. ( LGVN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -167.57%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -110.81%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Longeveron Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -143.50%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Longeveron Inc (LGVN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Longeveron Inc’s (LGVN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.08%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Longeveron Inc (LGVN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$983461.54 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 5.61% and a Quick Ratio of 5.61%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Longeveron Inc [LGVN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Longeveron Inc posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.1. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LGVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Longeveron Inc go to 55.56%.

Longeveron Inc [LGVN]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $6.25%, or 6.83%% of LGVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LGVN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 0.15 million shares, which is approximately 2.2535%. TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 46041.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$74126.0 in LGVN stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $$49902.0 in LGVN stock with ownership which is approximately 0.4761%.