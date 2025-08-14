Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] Stock trading around $24.9 per share: What’s Next?

Li Auto Inc ADR [NASDAQ: LI] gained 3.79% on the last trading session, reaching $24.9 price per share at the time.

Li Auto Inc ADR represents 835.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.80 billion with the latest information. LI stock price has been found in the range of $24.5301 to $24.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, LI reached a trading volume of 5531325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $33.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $22 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc ADR stock. On October 04, 2024, analysts increased their price target for LI shares from 25 to 33.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.27.

Trading performance analysis for LI stock

Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.89. With this latest performance, LI shares dropped by -13.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.96 for Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.72, while it was recorded at 24.48 for the last single week of trading, and 25.77 for the last 200 days.

Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of 5.11% and a Gross Margin at 20.51%. Li Auto Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.60%.

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Li Auto Inc ADR. ( LI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 12.22%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.23%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Li Auto Inc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.44%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Li Auto Inc ADR’s (LI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.23%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Li Auto Inc ADR. (LI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $34730.84 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.87% and a Quick Ratio of 1.72%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Li Auto Inc ADR go to 17.01%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]

There are presently around $7.54%, or 7.55%% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: XIAMEN XINWEIDACHUANG INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP (LIMITED PARTNERSHIP) with ownership of 9.15 million shares, which is approximately 0.871%. RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 7.25 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$129.69 million in LI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $$122.75 million in LI stock with ownership which is approximately 0.6533%.