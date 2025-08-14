Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc [KTOS] Stock trading around $68.75 per share: What’s Next?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc [NASDAQ: KTOS] plunged by -$0.39 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $71.11 during the day while it closed the day at $68.75.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc stock has also gained 16.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KTOS stock has inclined by 103.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 114.37% and gained 248.54% year-on date.

The market cap for KTOS stock reached $11.60 billion, with 168.56 million shares outstanding and 165.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, KTOS reached a trading volume of 5170775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc [KTOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTOS shares is $69.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2025, representing the official price target for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on KTOS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.64.

KTOS stock trade performance evaluation

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc [KTOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.66. With this latest performance, KTOS shares gained by 34.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 160.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 4.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 3.42 for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc [KTOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.37, while it was recorded at 65.25 for the last single week of trading, and 35.03 for the last 200 days.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc [KTOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc [KTOS] shares currently have an operating margin of 1.95% and a Gross Margin at 22.84%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.20%.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. ( KTOS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 0.88%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.64%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 0.65%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc’s (KTOS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.14%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $3625.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.43% and a Quick Ratio of 3.88%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc [KTOS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KTOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc go to 26.26%.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc [KTOS]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $98.37%, or 100.26%% of KTOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13.89 million shares, which is approximately 9.1498%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 12.88 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$257.7 million in KTOS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$134.25 million in KTOS stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4198%.