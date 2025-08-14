JP Morgan slashes price target on Sailpoint Inc [SAIL] – find out why.

Sailpoint Inc [NASDAQ: SAIL] gained 5.01% or 0.95 points to close at $19.9 with a heavy trading volume of 5929090 shares.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, SAIL reached to a volume of 5929090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sailpoint Inc [SAIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAIL shares is $26.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAIL stock is a recommendation set at 1.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Sailpoint Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2025, representing the official price target for Sailpoint Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Arete analysts kept a Sell rating on SAIL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

Trading performance analysis for SAIL stock

Sailpoint Inc [SAIL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.09, while it was recorded at 19.28 for the last single week of trading.

Sailpoint Inc [SAIL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sailpoint Inc [SAIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.78% and a Gross Margin at 69.01%. Sailpoint Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -80.70%.

Sailpoint Inc (SAIL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Sailpoint Inc. ( SAIL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -12.09%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -8.79%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Sailpoint Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -10.74%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Sailpoint Inc (SAIL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Sailpoint Inc’s (SAIL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sailpoint Inc. (SAIL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$266566.84 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.10% and a Quick Ratio of 1.10%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Sailpoint Inc [SAIL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sailpoint Inc posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAIL.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sailpoint Inc [SAIL]

There are presently around $99.85% of SAIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors.