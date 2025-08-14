Intapp Inc [INTA] Revenue clocked in at $504.12 million, up 30.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Intapp Inc [NASDAQ: INTA] closed the trading session at $42.65 on 2025-08-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.5701, while the highest price level was $44.71.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.95 percent and weekly performance of 6.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 772.01K shares, INTA reached to a volume of 5118551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intapp Inc [INTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTA shares is $63.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Intapp Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2025, representing the official price target for Intapp Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $87 to $78, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on INTA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTA in the course of the last twelve months was 28.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.41.

Intapp Inc [INTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.60. With this latest performance, INTA shares gained by 0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.00, while it was recorded at 37.90 for the last single week of trading, and 57.56 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intapp Inc [INTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.42% and a Gross Margin at 72.93%. Intapp Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.61%.

According to recent financial data for Intapp Inc. ( INTA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -3.95%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -2.24%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Intapp Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -3.40%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Intapp Inc’s (INTA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Intapp Inc. (INTA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$14753.04 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.26% and a Quick Ratio of 1.41%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intapp Inc posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.08. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intapp Inc go to 19.00%.

There are presently around $89.05%, or 98.05%% of INTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTA stocks are: TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD with ownership of 17.15 million shares, VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5.36 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$196.7 million in INTA stocks shares.