Home Depot, Inc [HD] moved up 2.82: Why It’s Important

Home Depot, Inc [NYSE: HD] jumped around 11.18 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $407.18 at the close of the session, up 2.82%.

Home Depot, Inc stock is now 16.79% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HD Stock saw the intraday high of $407.785 and lowest of $398.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 439.37, which means current price is +24.78% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, HD reached a trading volume of 5180889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Home Depot, Inc [HD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $425.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Home Depot, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2025, representing the official price target for Home Depot, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $356 to $410, while HSBC Securities kept a Hold rating on HD stock. On November 08, 2024, analysts increased their price target for HD shares from 360 to 455.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 50.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 26.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.28.

How has HD stock performed recently?

Home Depot, Inc [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.27. With this latest performance, HD shares gained by 13.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.68% in the past year of trading.

Home Depot, Inc [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.27. With this latest performance, HD shares gained by 13.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.09. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 369.74, while it was recorded at 392.95 for the last single week of trading, and 382.97 for the last 200 days.

Home Depot, Inc [HD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Home Depot, Inc [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of 13.24% and a Gross Margin at 31.41%. Home Depot, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8.98%.

Home Depot, Inc (HD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Home Depot, Inc. ( HD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 299.52%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 16.41%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Home Depot, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 23.23%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Home Depot, Inc (HD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Home Depot, Inc’s (HD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 7.70%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Home Depot, Inc (HD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Home Depot, Inc. (HD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $31142.31 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.09% and a Quick Ratio of 0.28%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Home Depot, Inc [HD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Home Depot, Inc go to 5.22%.

Insider trade positions for Home Depot, Inc [HD]

There are presently around 72.87%, or 72.92% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94.15 million shares, which is approximately 9.5097% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 71.15 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.49 billion in HD stocks shares.