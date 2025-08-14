GrafTech International Ltd [EAF] Stock trading around $1.29 per share: What’s Next?

GrafTech International Ltd [NYSE: EAF] price surged by 4.03 percent to reach at $0.05.

A sum of 6778216 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.13M shares. GrafTech International Ltd shares reached a high of $1.385 and dropped to a low of $1.23 until finishing in the latest session at $1.29.

The one-year EAF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.79. The average equity rating for EAF stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GrafTech International Ltd [EAF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAF shares is $1.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAF stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for GrafTech International Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2024, representing the official price target for GrafTech International Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on EAF stock. On July 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EAF shares from 10 to 7.

EAF Stock Performance Analysis:

GrafTech International Ltd [EAF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.21. With this latest performance, EAF shares gained by 21.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1503, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1494 for GrafTech International Ltd [EAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1876, while it was recorded at 1.2460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3123 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GrafTech International Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GrafTech International Ltd [EAF] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.62% and a Gross Margin at -4.85%. GrafTech International Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.64%.

GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for GrafTech International Ltd. ( EAF), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -213.73%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -18.62%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, GrafTech International Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -22.96%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$197555.97 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.95% and a Quick Ratio of 2.71%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

EAF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GrafTech International Ltd posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAF.

GrafTech International Ltd [EAF] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $51.14%, or 72.89%% of EAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAF stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 38.4 million shares, which is approximately 14.8977%. GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC, holding 22.77 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$22.09 million in EAF stocks shares; and GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC, currently with $$16.59 million in EAF stock with ownership which is approximately 6.6352%.