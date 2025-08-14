Global E Online Ltd [GLBE] stock Initiated by Truist analyst, price target now $31

Global E Online Ltd [NASDAQ: GLBE] slipped around -2.91 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $31.06 at the close of the session, down -8.57%.

Global E Online Ltd stock is now -6.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GLBE Stock saw the intraday high of $37.0 and lowest of $30.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 63.69, which means current price is +16.59% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, GLBE reached a trading volume of 6042895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Global E Online Ltd [GLBE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLBE shares is $47.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLBE stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Global E Online Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $55 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2025, representing the official price target for Global E Online Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on GLBE stock. On May 21, 2024, analysts increased their price target for GLBE shares from 33 to 37.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLBE in the course of the last twelve months was 35.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.47.

How has GLBE stock performed recently?

Global E Online Ltd [GLBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.77. With this latest performance, GLBE shares dropped by -3.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.58 for Global E Online Ltd [GLBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.22, while it was recorded at 33.54 for the last single week of trading, and 41.67 for the last 200 days.

Global E Online Ltd [GLBE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global E Online Ltd [GLBE] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.91% and a Gross Margin at 44.32%. Global E Online Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.37%.

Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Global E Online Ltd. ( GLBE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -3.18%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -2.42%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Global E Online Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -3.06%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Global E Online Ltd’s (GLBE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Global E Online Ltd. (GLBE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$26217.71 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.57% and a Quick Ratio of 2.47%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Global E Online Ltd [GLBE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Global E Online Ltd posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLBE.

Insider trade positions for Global E Online Ltd [GLBE]

There are presently around $68.99%, or 98.97%% of GLBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLBE stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 17.49 million shares, which is approximately 10.4737%. DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, holding 14.73 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$534.4 million in GLBE stocks shares; and DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, currently with $$245.78 million in GLBE stock with ownership which is approximately 4.0582%.