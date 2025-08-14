Gitlab Inc [GTLB] Stock trading around $41.53 per share: What’s Next?

Gitlab Inc [NASDAQ: GTLB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.81% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.10%.

Over the last 12 months, GTLB stock dropped by -26.30%. The one-year Gitlab Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.15. The average equity rating for GTLB stock is currently 1.47, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.86 billion, with 145.89 million shares outstanding and 136.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, GTLB stock reached a trading volume of 6806032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gitlab Inc [GTLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTLB shares is $62.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Gitlab Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Gitlab Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on GTLB stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTLB in the course of the last twelve months was 31185.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.42.

GTLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Gitlab Inc [GTLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.10. With this latest performance, GTLB shares dropped by -3.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.00 for Gitlab Inc [GTLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.39, while it was recorded at 40.32 for the last single week of trading, and 53.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gitlab Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gitlab Inc [GTLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.18% and a Gross Margin at 88.64%. Gitlab Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 2.17%.

Gitlab Inc (GTLB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Gitlab Inc. ( GTLB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 2.53%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.26%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Gitlab Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.16%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Gitlab Inc (GTLB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Gitlab Inc’s (GTLB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Gitlab Inc. (GTLB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $7334.74 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.42% and a Quick Ratio of 2.42%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

GTLB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gitlab Inc go to 18.69%.

Gitlab Inc [GTLB] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $85.84%, or 89.23%% of GTLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11.47 million shares, which is approximately 7.1848%. ALPHABET INC., holding 9.76 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$485.18 million in GTLB stocks shares; and ALPHABET INC., currently with $$369.86 million in GTLB stock with ownership which is approximately 4.6587%.