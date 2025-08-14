Genworth Financial Inc [GNW] moved up 1.66: Why It’s Important

Genworth Financial Inc [NYSE: GNW] price surged by 1.66 percent to reach at $0.14.

A sum of 6933709 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.29M shares. Genworth Financial Inc shares reached a high of $8.59 and dropped to a low of $8.41 until finishing in the latest session at $8.58.

The one-year GNW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.68. The average equity rating for GNW stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Genworth Financial Inc [GNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNW shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5.50 to $5.25, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock. On February 08, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for GNW shares from 7.50 to 5.50.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 15.45.

GNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Genworth Financial Inc [GNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.51. With this latest performance, GNW shares gained by 18.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.34. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.61, while it was recorded at 8.36 for the last single week of trading, and 7.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genworth Financial Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genworth Financial Inc [GNW] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.08%. Genworth Financial Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 2.69%.

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Genworth Financial Inc. ( GNW), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 2.42%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.30%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Genworth Financial Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.83%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Genworth Financial Inc’s (GNW) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.17%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

GNW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genworth Financial Inc posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc go to 1.06%.

Genworth Financial Inc [GNW] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $87.67%, or 89.40%% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 62.92 million shares, which is approximately 14.4184%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50.28 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$303.7 million in GNW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$184.19 million in GNW stock with ownership which is approximately 6.9878%.